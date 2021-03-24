Earnings results for FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

Freightcar America, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.17.

Analyst Opinion on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for FreightCar America in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 70.00%. The high price target for RAIL is $1.20 and the low price target for RAIL is $1.20. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

FreightCar America has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

FreightCar America does not currently pay a dividend. FreightCar America does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

In the past three months, FreightCar America insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 14.59% of the stock of FreightCar America is held by insiders. Only 25.40% of the stock of FreightCar America is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL



Earnings for FreightCar America are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.70) to ($1.21) per share. The P/E ratio of FreightCar America is -0.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of FreightCar America is -0.66, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. FreightCar America has a P/B Ratio of 0.43. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

