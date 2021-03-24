Earnings results for Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ)

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.3. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Frequency Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $62.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 675.97%. The high price target for FREQ is $68.00 and the low price target for FREQ is $56.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Frequency Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Frequency Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Frequency Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,021,715.00 in company stock. Only 15.40% of the stock of Frequency Therapeutics is held by insiders. 57.48% of the stock of Frequency Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Frequency Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.79) to ($0.04) per share. The P/E ratio of Frequency Therapeutics is -11.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Frequency Therapeutics is -11.41, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Frequency Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

