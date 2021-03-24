Earnings results for GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.09.

Analyst Opinion on GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for GAN in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $29.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 16.30%. The high price target for GAN is $35.00 and the low price target for GAN is $24.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

GAN has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $29.25, GAN has a forecasted upside of 16.3% from its current price of $25.15. GAN has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

GAN does not currently pay a dividend. GAN does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GAN (NASDAQ:GAN)

In the past three months, GAN insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $668,201.00 in company stock. Only 26.05% of the stock of GAN is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of GAN (NASDAQ:GAN



Earnings for GAN are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.08) to ($0.15) per share.

