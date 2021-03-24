Earnings results for Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron Holdings Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Genetron in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $19.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.27%. The high price target for GTH is $20.00 and the low price target for GTH is $19.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Genetron has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $19.50, Genetron has a forecasted downside of 4.3% from its current price of $20.37. Genetron has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

Genetron does not currently pay a dividend. Genetron does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH)

In the past three months, Genetron insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 19.56% of the stock of Genetron is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH



