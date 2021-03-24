Earnings results for Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

Analyst Opinion on Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Great Bear Resources in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is C$26.65, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 57.51%. The high price target for GBR is C$34.00 and the low price target for GBR is C$20.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Great Bear Resources has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of C$26.65, Great Bear Resources has a forecasted upside of 57.5% from its current price of C$16.92. Great Bear Resources has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

Great Bear Resources does not currently pay a dividend. Great Bear Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR)

In the past three months, Great Bear Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR



The P/E ratio of Great Bear Resources is -325.38, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Great Bear Resources has a P/B Ratio of 12.04. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

