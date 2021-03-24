Earnings results for Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Harmony Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 79.77%. The high price target for HRMY is $61.00 and the low price target for HRMY is $43.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Harmony Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.67, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $51.67, Harmony Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 79.8% from its current price of $28.74. Harmony Biosciences has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

Harmony Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Harmony Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY)

In the past three months, Harmony Biosciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 50.17% of the stock of Harmony Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY



Earnings for Harmony Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.58) to $1.16 per share.

More latest stories: here