Earnings results for HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.08. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.15.

Analyst Opinion on HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $1.05, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 81.38%. The high price target for HTGM is $1.50 and the low price target for HTGM is $0.70. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics does not currently pay a dividend. HTG Molecular Diagnostics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM)

In the past three months, HTG Molecular Diagnostics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.60% of the stock of HTG Molecular Diagnostics is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM



Earnings for HTG Molecular Diagnostics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.72) to ($2.85) per share. The P/E ratio of HTG Molecular Diagnostics is -1.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of HTG Molecular Diagnostics is -1.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a P/B Ratio of 0.91. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

