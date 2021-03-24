Earnings results for iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for iClick Interactive Asia Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.38, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 33.65%. The high price target for ICLK is $20.00 and the low price target for ICLK is $11.50. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

iClick Interactive Asia Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.38, iClick Interactive Asia Group has a forecasted upside of 33.7% from its current price of $13.00. iClick Interactive Asia Group has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

iClick Interactive Asia Group does not currently pay a dividend. iClick Interactive Asia Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK)

In the past three months, iClick Interactive Asia Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 44.88% of the stock of iClick Interactive Asia Group is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK



The P/E ratio of iClick Interactive Asia Group is -43.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a P/B Ratio of 6.50. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

