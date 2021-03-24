Earnings results for IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.74. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.49.

Analyst Opinion on IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for IGM Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $96.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.74%. The high price target for IGMS is $121.00 and the low price target for IGMS is $77.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

IGM Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $96.00, IGM Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 5.7% from its current price of $90.79. IGM Biosciences has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

IGM Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. IGM Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)

In the past three months, IGM Biosciences insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $379,305.00 in company stock. 79.34% of the stock of IGM Biosciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 47.60% of the stock of IGM Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS)



Earnings for IGM Biosciences are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.71) to ($3.37) per share. The P/E ratio of IGM Biosciences is -38.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of IGM Biosciences is -38.63, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. IGM Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 11.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

