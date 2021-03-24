Earnings results for LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.32. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.6.

Analyst Opinion on LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LAIX in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3.32%. The high price target for LAIX is $2.80 and the low price target for LAIX is $2.80. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

LAIX has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.80, LAIX has a forecasted upside of 3.3% from its current price of $2.71. LAIX has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

LAIX does not currently pay a dividend. LAIX does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LAIX (NYSE:LAIX)

In the past three months, LAIX insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.55% of the stock of LAIX is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of LAIX (NYSE:LAIX



Earnings for LAIX are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.45) to ($1.36) per share. The P/E ratio of LAIX is -1.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LAIX is -1.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here