Earnings results for Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.05.

Analyst Opinion on Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Limbach in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

Limbach does not currently pay a dividend. Limbach does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB)

In the past three months, Limbach insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 17.70% of the stock of Limbach is held by insiders. Only 15.99% of the stock of Limbach is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB



Earnings for Limbach are expected to grow by 26.47% in the coming year, from $0.68 to $0.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Limbach is 14.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.41. The P/E ratio of Limbach is 14.05, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Construction sector average P/E ratio of about 30.25. Limbach has a PEG Ratio of 1.38. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Limbach has a P/B Ratio of 1.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

