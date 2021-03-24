Earnings results for LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.04.

Analyst Opinion on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for LiqTech International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.50, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.28%. The high price target for LIQT is $11.00 and the low price target for LIQT is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

LiqTech International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.50, LiqTech International has a forecasted downside of 6.3% from its current price of $9.07. LiqTech International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

LiqTech International does not currently pay a dividend. LiqTech International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

In the past three months, LiqTech International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of LiqTech International is held by insiders. 57.53% of the stock of LiqTech International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT



Earnings for LiqTech International are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.38) to $0.24 per share. The P/E ratio of LiqTech International is -27.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of LiqTech International is -27.48, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. LiqTech International has a P/B Ratio of 8.10. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

