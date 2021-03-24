Earnings results for Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.35. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.87.

Analyst Opinion on Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Millendo Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.80, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 68.89%. The high price target for MLND is $6.00 and the low price target for MLND is $2.00. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

Millendo Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Millendo Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND)

In the past three months, Millendo Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.70% of the stock of Millendo Therapeutics is held by insiders. 41.11% of the stock of Millendo Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND



Earnings for Millendo Therapeutics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.88) to ($1.33) per share. The P/E ratio of Millendo Therapeutics is -0.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Millendo Therapeutics is -0.93, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Millendo Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.69. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

