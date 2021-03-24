Earnings results for Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Momo Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.33. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Momo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 61.78%. The high price target for MOMO is $35.00 and the low price target for MOMO is $15.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Momo does not currently pay a dividend. Momo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Momo insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 61.40% of the stock of Momo is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 50.55% of the stock of Momo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Momo are expected to decrease by -3.13% in the coming year, from $1.28 to $1.24 per share. The P/E ratio of Momo is 9.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.42. The P/E ratio of Momo is 9.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.70. Momo has a P/B Ratio of 1.62. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

