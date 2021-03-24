Earnings results for My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.22.

Analyst Opinion on My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for My Size in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 63.93%. The high price target for MYSZ is $2.00 and the low price target for MYSZ is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

My Size has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, My Size has a forecasted upside of 63.9% from its current price of $1.22. My Size has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

My Size does not currently pay a dividend. My Size does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ)

In the past three months, My Size insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.70% of the stock of My Size is held by insiders. Only 0.72% of the stock of My Size is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of My Size (NASDAQ:MYSZ



Earnings for My Size are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.16) to ($1.16) per share. My Size has a P/B Ratio of 2.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here