Earnings results for Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.23.

Analyst Opinion on Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Neoleukin Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 90.64%. The high price target for NLTX is $30.00 and the low price target for NLTX is $18.00. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Neoleukin Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 6 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.67, Neoleukin Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 90.6% from its current price of $11.89. Neoleukin Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Neoleukin Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)

In the past three months, Neoleukin Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $181,680.00 in company stock. Only 7.10% of the stock of Neoleukin Therapeutics is held by insiders. 65.70% of the stock of Neoleukin Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX



Earnings for Neoleukin Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.76) to ($1.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Neoleukin Therapeutics is -18.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Neoleukin Therapeutics is -18.29, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 4.09. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here