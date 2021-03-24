Earnings results for One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.04. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.06.

Analyst Opinion on One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for One Stop Systems in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.33, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 38.71%. The high price target for OSS is $5.50 and the low price target for OSS is $3.50. There are currently 1 sell rating, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

One Stop Systems has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.25, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.33, One Stop Systems has a forecasted downside of 38.7% from its current price of $7.07. One Stop Systems has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

One Stop Systems does not currently pay a dividend. One Stop Systems does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS)

In the past three months, One Stop Systems insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $283,770.00 in company stock. Only 25.30% of the stock of One Stop Systems is held by insiders. Only 26.57% of the stock of One Stop Systems is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS



Earnings for One Stop Systems are expected to grow by 133.33% in the coming year, from $0.03 to $0.07 per share. The P/E ratio of One Stop Systems is 176.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.42. The P/E ratio of One Stop Systems is 176.79, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.70. One Stop Systems has a P/B Ratio of 3.95. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

