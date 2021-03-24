Earnings results for OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.29. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.61.

Analyst Opinion on OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for OpGen in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 86.44%. The high price target for OPGN is $7.00 and the low price target for OPGN is $4.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

OpGen has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.50, OpGen has a forecasted upside of 86.4% from its current price of $2.95. OpGen has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen does not currently pay a dividend. OpGen does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

In the past three months, OpGen insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.36% of the stock of OpGen is held by insiders. Only 2.29% of the stock of OpGen is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN



Earnings for OpGen are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.49) to ($1.06) per share. The P/E ratio of OpGen is -1.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of OpGen is -1.45, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. OpGen has a P/B Ratio of 3.83. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

