Earnings results for ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

Oric Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5.

Analyst Opinion on ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $43.43, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 80.35%. The high price target for ORIC is $52.00 and the low price target for ORIC is $34.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ORIC Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $43.43, ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 80.4% from its current price of $24.08. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

ORIC Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. ORIC Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC)

In the past three months, ORIC Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $5,834,558.00 in company stock. 73.42% of the stock of ORIC Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC



Earnings for ORIC Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.72) to ($2.23) per share.

More latest stories: here