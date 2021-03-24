Earnings results for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.22. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.09.

Analyst Opinion on Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Oxford Industries in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $72.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 11.09%. The high price target for OXM is $88.00 and the low price target for OXM is $53.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Oxford Industries has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.60, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 2 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $72.40, Oxford Industries has a forecasted downside of 11.1% from its current price of $81.43. Oxford Industries has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

Oxford Industries has a dividend yield of 1.16%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Oxford Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Oxford Industries is 23.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Oxford Industries will have a dividend payout ratio of 32.89% next year. This indicates that Oxford Industries will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM)

In the past three months, Oxford Industries insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.20% of the stock of Oxford Industries is held by insiders. 87.39% of the stock of Oxford Industries is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM



Earnings for Oxford Industries are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.73) to $3.04 per share. The P/E ratio of Oxford Industries is -19.72, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Oxford Industries has a P/B Ratio of 2.63. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

