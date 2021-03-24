Earnings results for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Panbela Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $8.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 80.18%. The high price target for PBLA is $8.00 and the low price target for PBLA is $8.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Panbela Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $8.00, Panbela Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 80.2% from its current price of $4.44. Panbela Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

Panbela Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Panbela Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA)

In the past three months, Panbela Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.53% of the stock of Panbela Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA



