Earnings results for Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.01.

Analyst Opinion on Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Partner Communications in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

Partner Communications does not currently pay a dividend. Partner Communications does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR)

In the past three months, Partner Communications insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.57% of the stock of Partner Communications is held by insiders. Only 2.09% of the stock of Partner Communications is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR



The P/E ratio of Partner Communications is 163.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.41. The P/E ratio of Partner Communications is 163.80, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.70. Partner Communications has a P/B Ratio of 1.95. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here