Earnings results for PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Paysign, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.03.

Analyst Opinion on PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PaySign in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $6.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 47.81%. The high price target for PAYS is $10.00 and the low price target for PAYS is $3.30. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

PaySign has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 3 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $6.08, PaySign has a forecasted upside of 47.8% from its current price of $4.11. PaySign has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

PaySign does not currently pay a dividend. PaySign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

In the past three months, PaySign insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 39.80% of the stock of PaySign is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 26.23% of the stock of PaySign is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS



The P/E ratio of PaySign is -68.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PaySign is -68.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PaySign has a P/B Ratio of 10.28. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here