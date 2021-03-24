Earnings results for PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.11.

Analyst Opinion on PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PFSweb in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.74%. The high price target for PFSW is $10.00 and the low price target for PFSW is $9.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

PFSweb does not currently pay a dividend. PFSweb does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW)

In the past three months, PFSweb insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 8.10% of the stock of PFSweb is held by insiders. 57.22% of the stock of PFSweb is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW



Earnings for PFSweb are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.15) to ($0.14) per share. The P/E ratio of PFSweb is -56.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of PFSweb is -56.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. PFSweb has a P/B Ratio of 2.80. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

