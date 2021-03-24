Earnings results for Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-4.6899999999999995.

Analyst Opinion on Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Phio Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 46.52%. The high price target for PHIO is $4.00 and the low price target for PHIO is $4.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Phio Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Phio Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO)

In the past three months, Phio Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $9,723.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 0.52% of the stock of Phio Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. Only 1.77% of the stock of Phio Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO



Earnings for Phio Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.92) to $2.59 per share. The P/E ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals is -0.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Phio Pharmaceuticals is -0.40, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 0.32. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

