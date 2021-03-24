Earnings results for Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.1.

Analyst Opinion on Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Phunware in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 103.05%. The high price target for PHUN is $4.00 and the low price target for PHUN is $4.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Phunware does not currently pay a dividend. Phunware does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

In the past three months, Phunware insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 13.60% of the stock of Phunware is held by insiders. Only 4.07% of the stock of Phunware is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN



Earnings for Phunware are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.37) to ($0.31) per share. The P/E ratio of Phunware is -4.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Phunware is -4.19, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Phunware has a P/B Ratio of 19.70. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

