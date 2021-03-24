Earnings results for Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Feb 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

Progress Software last announced its quarterly earnings results on January 13th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. The firm earned $129.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.77 million. Its revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Progress Software has generated $2.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.5. Progress Software has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, March 25th, 2021. Progress Software will be holding an earnings conference call on Thursday, March 25th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Progress Software in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $49.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 14.19%. The high price target for PRGS is $55.00 and the low price target for PRGS is $43.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Progress Software pays a meaningful dividend of 1.58%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Progress Software has only been increasing its dividend for 4 years. The dividend payout ratio of Progress Software is 26.12%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%.

Insiders buying/selling: Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS)

In the past three months, Progress Software insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.80% of the stock of Progress Software is held by insiders. 88.93% of the stock of Progress Software is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS



The P/E ratio of Progress Software is 24.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.42. The P/E ratio of Progress Software is 24.52, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.70. Progress Software has a P/B Ratio of 5.82. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

