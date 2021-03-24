Earnings results for Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.17.

Analyst Opinion on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Pulmatrix in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $10.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 629.93%. The high price target for PULM is $10.00 and the low price target for PULM is $10.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Pulmatrix has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $10.00, Pulmatrix has a forecasted upside of 629.9% from its current price of $1.37. Pulmatrix has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

Pulmatrix does not currently pay a dividend. Pulmatrix does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

In the past three months, Pulmatrix insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.25% of the stock of Pulmatrix is held by insiders. Only 19.33% of the stock of Pulmatrix is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM



Earnings for Pulmatrix are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.82) to ($0.84) per share. The P/E ratio of Pulmatrix is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Pulmatrix is -1.80, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Pulmatrix has a P/B Ratio of 2.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here