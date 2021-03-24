Earnings results for RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/24/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.08.

Analyst Opinion on RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for RCM Technologies in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $3.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 19.35%. The high price target for RCMT is $3.00 and the low price target for RCMT is $3.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies does not currently pay a dividend. RCM Technologies does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

In the past three months, RCM Technologies insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.50% of the stock of RCM Technologies is held by insiders. Only 23.07% of the stock of RCM Technologies is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT



Earnings for RCM Technologies are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.09) to $0.12 per share. The P/E ratio of RCM Technologies is -7.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of RCM Technologies is -7.91, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. RCM Technologies has a P/B Ratio of 1.49. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

