Earnings results for REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources Corporation is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.34. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.7.

Analyst Opinion on REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for REX American Resources in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

REX American Resources does not currently pay a dividend. REX American Resources does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

In the past three months, REX American Resources insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 11.40% of the stock of REX American Resources is held by insiders. 84.81% of the stock of REX American Resources is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX



Earnings for REX American Resources are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to $6.76 per share. The P/E ratio of REX American Resources is 135.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.41. The P/E ratio of REX American Resources is 135.29, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.17. REX American Resources has a P/B Ratio of 1.22. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here