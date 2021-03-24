Earnings results for Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

SCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Jan 2021. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 7 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.58.

Analyst Opinion on Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Science Applications International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $100.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.46%. The high price target for SAIC is $105.00 and the low price target for SAIC is $95.00. There are currently 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Science Applications International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 8 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $100.00, Science Applications International has a forecasted upside of 4.5% from its current price of $95.73. Science Applications International has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International pays a meaningful dividend of 1.54%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Science Applications International has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Science Applications International is 26.15%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Science Applications International will have a dividend payout ratio of 20.41% next year. This indicates that Science Applications International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC)

In the past three months, Science Applications International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.86% of the stock of Science Applications International is held by insiders. 76.97% of the stock of Science Applications International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC



Earnings for Science Applications International are expected to grow by 19.05% in the coming year, from $6.09 to $7.25 per share. The P/E ratio of Science Applications International is 27.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.42. The P/E ratio of Science Applications International is 27.20, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.70. Science Applications International has a P/B Ratio of 3.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

