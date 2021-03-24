Earnings results for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.25. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.67.

Solid Biosciences last announced its earnings data on March 14th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. Solid Biosciences has generated ($2.91) earnings per share over the last year. Solid Biosciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Solid Biosciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.40, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 125.05%. The high price target for SLDB is $20.00 and the low price target for SLDB is $6.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Solid Biosciences has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.80, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.40, Solid Biosciences has a forecasted upside of 125.0% from its current price of $5.51. Solid Biosciences has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences does not currently pay a dividend. Solid Biosciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

In the past three months, Solid Biosciences insiders have bought 8,132.79% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $27,688,435.00 in company stock and sold $336,319.00 in company stock. Only 31.20% of the stock of Solid Biosciences is held by insiders. 42.73% of the stock of Solid Biosciences is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB



Earnings for Solid Biosciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.56) to ($1.02) per share. The P/E ratio of Solid Biosciences is -2.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Solid Biosciences is -2.67, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Solid Biosciences has a P/B Ratio of 3.17. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

