Earnings results for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.31. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.34.

Analyst Opinion on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 207.57%. The high price target for SPPI is $12.00 and the low price target for SPPI is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $9.75, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 207.6% from its current price of $3.17. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

In the past three months, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $690,251.00 in company stock. Only 5.04% of the stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is held by insiders. 63.56% of the stock of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI



Earnings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.30) to ($0.99) per share. The P/E ratio of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is -2.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals is -2.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a P/B Ratio of 1.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here