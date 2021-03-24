Earnings results for STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

Strata Skin Sciences, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/24/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.02. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.02.

Analyst Opinion on STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for STRATA Skin Sciences in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 137.43%. The high price target for SSKN is $6.00 and the low price target for SSKN is $3.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences does not currently pay a dividend. STRATA Skin Sciences does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN)

In the past three months, STRATA Skin Sciences insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 42.90% of the stock of STRATA Skin Sciences is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 24.50% of the stock of STRATA Skin Sciences is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN



Earnings for STRATA Skin Sciences are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.14) to ($0.07) per share. The P/E ratio of STRATA Skin Sciences is -12.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of STRATA Skin Sciences is -12.78, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. STRATA Skin Sciences has a P/B Ratio of 2.06. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

