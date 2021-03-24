Earnings results for Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.26.

Analyst Opinion on Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Thryv in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 65.29%. The high price target for THRY is $38.00 and the low price target for THRY is $38.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv does not currently pay a dividend. Thryv does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

In the past three months, Thryv insiders have sold 314.44% more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $3,734,000.00 in company stock and sold $15,475,299.00 in company stock. 62.39% of the stock of Thryv is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health.

Earnings and Valuation of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY



Earnings for Thryv are expected to grow by 109.93% in the coming year, from $1.51 to $3.17 per share.

