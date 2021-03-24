Earnings results for Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.19.

Analyst Opinion on Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Trevi Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 279.31%. The high price target for TRVI is $13.00 and the low price target for TRVI is $9.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Trevi Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $11.00, Trevi Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 279.3% from its current price of $2.90. Trevi Therapeutics has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

Trevi Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Trevi Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI)

In the past three months, Trevi Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 47.30% of the stock of Trevi Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 72.16% of the stock of Trevi Therapeutics is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI



Earnings for Trevi Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($1.74) to ($2.27) per share. The P/E ratio of Trevi Therapeutics is -1.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Trevi Therapeutics is -1.95, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Trevi Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 0.95. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here