Earnings results for Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.13. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vascular Biogenics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.13, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 98.32%. The high price target for VBLT is $5.00 and the low price target for VBLT is $2.50. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vascular Biogenics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 4 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $4.13, Vascular Biogenics has a forecasted upside of 98.3% from its current price of $2.08. Vascular Biogenics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics does not currently pay a dividend. Vascular Biogenics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT)

In the past three months, Vascular Biogenics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.50% of the stock of Vascular Biogenics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT



Earnings for Vascular Biogenics are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.55) to ($0.53) per share. The P/E ratio of Vascular Biogenics is -3.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Vascular Biogenics is -3.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Vascular Biogenics has a P/B Ratio of 2.08. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

