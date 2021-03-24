Earnings results for Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.48.

Analyst Opinion on Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vaxcyte in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $48.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 110.62%. The high price target for PCVX is $55.00 and the low price target for PCVX is $37.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte does not currently pay a dividend. Vaxcyte does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX)

In the past three months, Vaxcyte insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $13,519,334.00 in company stock. 74.08% of the stock of Vaxcyte is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX



Earnings for Vaxcyte are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($6.20) to ($1.52) per share.

