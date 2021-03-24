Earnings results for Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Analyst Opinion on Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Viomi Technology in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $9.40, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 23.58%. The high price target for VIOT is $12.50 and the low price target for VIOT is $6.30. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

Viomi Technology does not currently pay a dividend. Viomi Technology does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT)

In the past three months, Viomi Technology insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT



Earnings for Viomi Technology are expected to grow by 100.00% in the coming year, from $0.31 to $0.62 per share. The P/E ratio of Viomi Technology is 39.68, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.41. The P/E ratio of Viomi Technology is 39.68, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 65.70. Viomi Technology has a P/B Ratio of 4.32. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

