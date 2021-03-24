Earnings results for Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 03/25/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.21.

Analyst Opinion on Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vivos Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $12.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 71.43%. The high price target for VVOS is $12.00 and the low price target for VVOS is $12.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Vivos Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $12.00, Vivos Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 71.4% from its current price of $7.00. Vivos Therapeutics has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

Vivos Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Vivos Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS)

In the past three months, Vivos Therapeutics insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS



