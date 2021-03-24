Earnings results for Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/25/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.01. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Analyst Opinion on Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Western Copper and Gold in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.25, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 60.71%. The high price target for WRN is $2.25 and the low price target for WRN is $2.25. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

Western Copper and Gold does not currently pay a dividend. Western Copper and Gold does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)

In the past three months, Western Copper and Gold insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN



