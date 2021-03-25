Earnings results for Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 03/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

Analyst Opinion on Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Boston Omaha in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.00, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 41.24%. The high price target for BOMN is $21.00 and the low price target for BOMN is $21.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Boston Omaha has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.00, Boston Omaha has a forecasted downside of 41.2% from its current price of $35.74. Boston Omaha has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Boston Omaha does not currently pay a dividend. Boston Omaha does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN)

In the past three months, Boston Omaha insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $1,560,000.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 52.95% of the stock of Boston Omaha is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. 85.77% of the stock of Boston Omaha is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN



The P/E ratio of Boston Omaha is -59.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Boston Omaha is -59.57, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Boston Omaha has a P/B Ratio of 2.43. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

