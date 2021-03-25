Earnings results for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.49.

Analyst Opinion on Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $24.75, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 92.61%. The high price target for CMPI is $32.00 and the low price target for CMPI is $19.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI)

In the past three months, Checkmate Pharmaceuticals insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $35,016.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. 75.64% of the stock of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CMPI



Earnings for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($4.35) to ($2.61) per share.

