Earnings results for Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group Holding Limited is expected* to report earnings on 03/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Cloopen Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.60, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.24%. The high price target for RAAS is $27.00 and the low price target for RAAS is $16.20. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Cloopen Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 1 buy rating, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $21.60, Cloopen Group has a forecasted upside of 43.2% from its current price of $15.08. Cloopen Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

Cloopen Group does not currently pay a dividend. Cloopen Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS)

In the past three months, Cloopen Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS



