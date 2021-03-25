Earnings results for Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 03/26/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.16. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-3.11.

Analyst Opinion on Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Fangdd Network Group in the last 12 months. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for Fangdd Network Group.

Dividend Strength: Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

Fangdd Network Group does not currently pay a dividend. Fangdd Network Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO)

In the past three months, Fangdd Network Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.02% of the stock of Fangdd Network Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Fangdd Network Group (NASDAQ:DUO



Earnings for Fangdd Network Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.40) to ($0.36) per share. The P/E ratio of Fangdd Network Group is -2.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Fangdd Network Group is -2.02, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Fangdd Network Group has a P/B Ratio of 2.48. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

