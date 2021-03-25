Earnings results for Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV is estimated to report earnings on 03/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.6800000000000002.

Analyst Opinion on Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Galapagos in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $151.08, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 94.47%. The high price target for GLPG is $290.00 and the low price target for GLPG is $94.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 11 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Galapagos has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.12, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 11 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $151.08, Galapagos has a forecasted upside of 94.5% from its current price of $77.69. Galapagos has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos does not currently pay a dividend. Galapagos does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

In the past three months, Galapagos insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.91% of the stock of Galapagos is held by insiders. Only 11.17% of the stock of Galapagos is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG



Earnings for Galapagos are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($6.00) to ($6.19) per share. The P/E ratio of Galapagos is -11.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Galapagos is -11.77, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Galapagos has a P/B Ratio of 1.32. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

