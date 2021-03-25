Earnings results for Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.81.

Analyst Opinion on Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Galecto in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $14.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 111.80%. The high price target for GLTO is $16.00 and the low price target for GLTO is $12.00. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Galecto has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 3 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $14.00, Galecto has a forecasted upside of 111.8% from its current price of $6.61. Galecto has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO)

Galecto does not currently pay a dividend. Galecto does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO)

In the past three months, Galecto insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO



Earnings for Galecto are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($3.30) to ($2.65) per share.

More latest stories: here