Earnings results for GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05.

Analyst Opinion on GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $25.00, GT Biopharma has a forecasted upside of 300.0% from its current price of $6.25. GT Biopharma has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

GT Biopharma does not currently pay a dividend. GT Biopharma does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP)

In the past three months, GT Biopharma insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.51% of the stock of GT Biopharma is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP



