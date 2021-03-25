Earnings results for JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited is estimated to report earnings on 03/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.36. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.96.

Analyst Opinion on JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JinkoSolar in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.22, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 13.13%. The high price target for JKS is $59.00 and the low price target for JKS is $6.88. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

JinkoSolar has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar does not currently pay a dividend. JinkoSolar does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS)

In the past three months, JinkoSolar insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.91% of the stock of JinkoSolar is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS



Earnings for JinkoSolar are expected to grow by 6.65% in the coming year, from $3.31 to $3.53 per share. The P/E ratio of JinkoSolar is 28.96, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 32.40. The P/E ratio of JinkoSolar is 28.96, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Oils/Energy sector average P/E ratio of about 24.24. JinkoSolar has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

