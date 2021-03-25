Earnings results for Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 03/26/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Analyst Opinion on Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Monopar Therapeutics in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $30.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 346.43%. The high price target for MNPR is $49.00 and the low price target for MNPR is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Monopar Therapeutics has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $30.00, Monopar Therapeutics has a forecasted upside of 346.4% from its current price of $6.72. Monopar Therapeutics has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

Monopar Therapeutics does not currently pay a dividend. Monopar Therapeutics does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR)

In the past three months, Monopar Therapeutics insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,830,000.00 in company stock. 48.40% of the stock of Monopar Therapeutics is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 0.66% of the stock of Monopar Therapeutics is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR



Earnings for Monopar Therapeutics are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($0.52) to ($1.37) per share. The P/E ratio of Monopar Therapeutics is -10.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Monopar Therapeutics is -10.50, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Monopar Therapeutics has a P/B Ratio of 5.65. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

